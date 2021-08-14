EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani to tie the knot at 10 PM tonight

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding is one of the most talked about events in tinselvile at the moment. The lovebirds are set to take the plunge tonight and the celebrations for their big day has been going in full swing. While the guests have started arriving, Pinkvilla has learnt that the couple is set to tie the knot in a couple of hours now.

Our exclusive sources have revealed that the wedding ceremony will take place at 10 PM tonight at the Kapoor residence in Mumbai. To note, the preparations for Rhea and Karan’s D-Day has been going on in full swing since morning. On the other hand, the Kapoor clan was also seen making its way to Anil’s residence with the wedding. So far, , Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, , Boney Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Masaba Gupta etc were papped at the wedding venue. In fact, Arjun, Shanaya, Khushi and Anshula were seen making heads turn with their ethnic look as they arrived for Rhea and Karan’s wedding.

To note, Rhea and Karan, who have been dating each other for over a decade now, have been quite outspoken about their love affair and were often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. In fact, the Kapoors also seem to be fond of Karan and share a great bond with him as the latter is often seen hanging out with Rhea and her family along with accompanying them for the vacations.

