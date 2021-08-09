EXCLUSIVE: Richa Moorjani reveals how she made her Never Have I Ever character Kamala authentic and real

Richa Moorjani stole many hearts when she played the gorgeous Kamala in the Mindy Kaling TV series Never Have I Ever. Season 2 of the series released on July 15, and viewers could not wait to catch up on Kamala and Devi’s lives. Richa’s character Kamala is getting her PhD from CalTech in the series and lives with her extended family in the US - her aunt Nalini played by Poorna Jagannathan and cousin Devi played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Pinkvilla USA caught up with the lovely Richa to discuss her role, her life and any comparisons that Kamala and Richa share. Check out the very interesting interview and let us know what you think. Here are some excerpts:

When asked if it was hard to put on an Indian accent for the series, Richa said, “I did have a dialect coach who worked with me and some of the other cast members. I used to live in India for a while. So I pulled from my own experiences and people in my life. I had to take some time down memory lane to my experience there.”

She added, “When I found out that I was going to play a character with an accent, I wanted to make sure that I made this character as authentic as possible. That she was not going to be the end of a joke. What I love about Kamala is that her accent is not what makes her funny. What makes her funny is the painful experiences she goes through. And that's what's funny, because comedy is pain. I was happy that the writers wrote the show in a way that the characters were never the punch line, they were always the plot line.”

Richa’s character Kamala is almost pressured into an arranged marriage. When asked if Richa experienced this pressure in real life, she said, “As a South Aian woman, I think we've all had to deal with it. Yes, I am married now and that was to someone of my own choice. But before that I was single and I certainly felt the pressure that so many young women, South Asian or not, feel. My parents never forced me into an arranged marriage. I know people who have had arranged marriages but it's not always the stereotypical forced situation, which does happen. Here, it's more like a dating app situation where the parents are the algorithm.”

Click here to watch the full interview:

