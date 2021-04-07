  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Juggy D arrested by London police for domestic violence yesterday?

According to a source close to singer Juggy D, the Rishi Rich musician has been arrested in Delhi on charges of Domestic Violence. Scroll down for more on this.
23143 reads Mumbai Updated: April 7, 2021 09:56 pm
Popular Punjabi singer Juggy D seems to be facing legal trouble now. The music industry is buzzing about Juggy D being arrested last evening in London. He has been charged for Domestic Violence as per a reliable source. 

Juggy D's British Indian wife Kiran Sandhi got him arrested on Tuesday & filed a harassment suit against her husband... A source close to Juggy D told us that, "Juggy D's wife Kiran was going through a bad phase for a while now... It’s shocking that after being in 11 years of marriage with three kids the wife has decided to get separated. Today morning we got to know that she finally got him arrested in London & that’s when she got hold of his phone. 

Apparently, Juggy D partied in The Claridges New Delhi with girls and drugs and came back to London to surprise his Wife Kiran on their 11th Anniversary.. Wife saw his phone and read some messages and went ballistic he started beating wife and she called London police.. Now she has his phone so she posted the chat on his instagram account. She found out via his chats that Juggy was cheating on her... Kiran found out that he & singer Guru Randhawa has been womanising & taking drugs. She posted a few of his personal chats for the availability of escorts on his Instagram account today...

 

ALSO READ: Juggy D posts a video on Insta; Captions it ‘I take drugs and hire escorts all the time in delhi and mumbai’

