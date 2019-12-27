EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty will NOT replace Salman Khan for this week's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar; Read Deets

Salman Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today. As he is unavailable to shoot Weekend Ka Vaar for Bigg Boss 13, Rohit Shetty will be stepping in for a special task.

Superstar celebrates his 54th birthday today. Celebrations for the same begun last night with the whos and who of the industry arriving at his place for a party. The superstar had a release last week with Dabangg 3 and has been on a crazy schedule because of Bigg Boss 13. However, reports have been rife that this week the reality show will not see birthday boy Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, now, a reliable source informs that since it is Bhaijaan’s birthday, he has taken an off, and hence, the usual episode of Weekend Ka Vaar won't be shot today.

Instead, Rohit Shetty will be entering the house to give housemates an interesting task with the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes shifted to Sunday and Monday. The source informs, “Salman is unavailable today for shooting the weekend ka vaar episode. The superstar does make it a point to take a leave and be with his family on his birthday. Moreover, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered her baby today. Under such circumstances, Bhai won’t be shooting for the reality show today. Hence, makers have roped in Rohit Shetty to do a special task and keep the Friday episode entertaining. Salman will shoot for his WKV episodes tomorrow.” Well, we are surely looking forward to it and here’s wishing Bhai, a very happy birthday.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli kiss each other under the blanket

Salman has several times revealed that the only time he takes a break from work is during his birthday. The actor mostly spends his birthday at his Panvel residence where fans and paps gather regardless and cut the cake along with the superstar. Salman has been in the industry for 30 years now and is one of the most loved actors. The stardom he has achieved is not easy. Touted to be the man with a golden heart, Salman lives up to the image with the innumerable charity work that he does.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More