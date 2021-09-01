EXCLUSIVE: Saira Banu, currently hospitalised, set to undergo angiography in two days time.

Saira Banu, who is currently hospitalised at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, will soon be undergoing angiography. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that Saira Banu is currently in the ICU and will be undergoing angiography in two days time. The actress, who lost her husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar less than two months ago, wasn't keeping well since the last few days.

Saira Banu and late Dilip Kumar's family spokesperson Faisal Farooqui had informed Indian Express on Thursday saying that she was admitted around three days ago due to "chest congestion". He also added that Dilip Kumar's demise in July added to her health struggles.

"She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle. Currently, she is in the ICU, but overall she is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending," Farooqui had said.

While Saira continues to remain in the ICU, her angiography is being scheduled for Saturday, the source revealed.

Saira Banu was last seen in July as husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on 7 July. Several Bollywood celebs had arrived at their residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

