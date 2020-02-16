EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to step down as host of Bigg Boss 14?

Salman Khan has finally decided to discontinue as the host for Bigg Boss 14? Read exclusive deets.

hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 came to an end just last night with Sidharth Shukla declared as the undisputed winner. While Twitter has been for the longest time blaming the channel for being biased, it had been reported earlier that Salman Khan was not too happy with it. Salman has earlier expressed his veiled disappointment during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes as wel about the same. But looks like the finale has really got to him.

If reliable sources are to be believed, “Salman Khan felt that the channel was a bit biased towards Sidharth Shukla throughout the season. The superstar was left angry after the channel decided to pick Sidharth as the winner. The shoot was infact delayed post this (the reason why the winner announcement happened post 12:00 AM). However, Salman has now made it clear to the channel that he won’t be a part of the show any longer.” Well, reports of Salman not doing the show is not new but looks like the entire personal angle brought in this season has really affected the superstar. This season has been one of the most successful ones which even led to it getting extended by five weeks.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla was declared winner for this season, while Asim came second followed by Shehnaaz Gill at the third position. The fourth place was taken by followed by Arti Singh. Paras Chhabra came sixth as he walked out of the show with the money bag of 10 lacs. Bigg Boss 13 started in October 2019 and ended mid Feb. The reality show was going to get extended by two weeks more but due to non availability of Salman’s date, it was decided to not extend it anymore.

