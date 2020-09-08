EXCLUSIVE: Sandip Ssingh on his link to Sushant Singh Rajput's drug angle: If they've proof, I'm ready for it

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sandip Ssingh reacted to news of him having a connection with the drug mafia, and being involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Sandip Ssingh was among the first ones to reach Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra apartment on June 14, when the young actor passed away. Sushant's sudden demise sent shock-waves all over the country. Ever since the investigation in Sushant's mysterious death began, Sandip Ssingh's name has been under the radar. While Sandip claims to be a close friend of the late actor, Sushant's family and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is a prime suspect in the case, has reportedly refused to have known Sandip Ssingh.

Sushant's death case witnessed a probe into a possible drug angle a few weeks ago, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sandip Ssingh reacted to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's comments stating that there was always something suspicious about Sandip, and they will find out the drug angle related to Sandip. He shared, 'I'm a guy, who has never even smoked a cigarette, not even a puff. I have not even touched alcohol, I've never drunk a sip of a beer or wine also, which everybody in the industry knows. Just like any other rumour and allegation, this was one more.'

Further questioning why such speculations are being spread, Sandip said, 'If someone is jealous of me or insecure, please forgive me if I have done something wrong to you. Bhul jaao yaar, Kyu ek ke baad ek aarop laga rahe ho. (Forget it. Why are you putting allegations on me one-by-one?)'

Sandip also stated that he is ready to face the punishments if the allegations put on him are proved right. 'Anybody is putting any allegations, baseless. If they have any proof, prove it, I'm ready to face it,' said Sandip. Expressing his disgust over the baseless claims made by people on social media, Sandip said, 'Look at what has happened, everybody is commenting on everybody's tweets. Kisine kisi no nahi chodda. Industry me ek aisa actor yaa director nahi jispe comment naa hua ho yaa troll nahi kiya gaya ho. (Nobody has been spared. There is no actor or director from the industry, who has not been dragged into the matter or trolled on the internet.)'

The NCB recently arrested Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda for procuring drugs. Rhea has been summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug angle. Reportedly, the actress has admitted to having procured drugs for Sushant through her brother. In fact, Rhea also confessed to have asked Showik for ‘5 grams of bud’ on March 15, 2020. Rhea allegedly knew that her brother got drugs from Zaid and Basit, the drug peddlers who were earlier arrested by NCB.

