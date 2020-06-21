EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt on being away from kids on Father's Day; I wish we could be together during lockdown

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Dutt admits he misses his kids and wife during the lockdown as he's quarantining in Mumbai while his family is in Dubai. The actor recalls Father's Day celebrations with his kids, Iqra and Shahraan, and wishes they were here.

Sanjay Dutt has been quarantining at his home in Mumbai while wife Maanayata Dutt and kids, Iqra and Shahraan are currently in Dubai. Maanayata and kids jetted off to Dubai before the Coronavirus outbreak took India into its clutches along with many other countries in the world. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a travel ban from and to other countries, Sanjay Dutt remains back in Mumbai while Maanayata and their kids are stuck in Dubai. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Dutt expresses how he feels being away from his kids on Father's Day and wishes they were with him during the lockdown.

"It’s no surprise that I miss Maanyata and the kids a lot, I wish we could have been together during the lockdown. It would have given us some quality time that I don’t normally get because of my work schedules," Sanjay Dutt reveals. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor recalls Father's Day celebrations with his kids every year and gets emotional. "Every year on Father’s Day the kids do their best to make it special, there’s hand made gifts and cards and so much more," Sanjay Dutt said.

He remembers what all his kids Iqra and Shahraan used to do to make him feel special and says, "We make it a point to have a lovely family lunch together with everyone’s favourite food. The kids however always try to do something different each year." Remembering their last year's Father's Day celebration, Sanjay Dutt says, "Last year they put up a skit for me, it was the most adorable and memorable thing for me."

