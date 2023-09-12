EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra wants to team up with Tabu, Shahid Kapoor after working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Actress Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the success of her latest release Jawan, wherein she was featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Remarkably, it did not take Sanya much time to climb the ladder of success post her debut in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal in 2016. Sanya has always delivered captivating performances and her latest release Jawan is proof of the same. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sanya opened up on her wish list of actors that she wants to work with in the future, with Tabu being one of them.

Sanya Malhotra reveals her bucket list of actors that she wants to work with

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanya Malhotra was asked if there are any actors that she is looking forward to sharing screen space with. Responding to it, the Badhaai Ho actress first named Tabu and then revealed her rather “long” bucket list. Sanya said, “There are so many. The list is long."

She added, "I want to work with Tabu, Shahid Kapoor in a dance film hopefully. I want to work with Vicky Kaushal again because I think he is a brilliant actor and I would want to act with him again. Rajkummar Rao again, already done a film with him. But I wish and I hope and I pray I get to work with Raj again because we all know how good he is. Aur kaun aur kaun aur kaun (Who else, who else, who else)? The list is long."

Sanya Malhotra’s professional front

Sanya, who made her debut with Aamir Khan in the movie Dangal, has delivered some good performances since then. From Badhaai Ho and Ludo to the recently released Jawan, the actress seems to be a powerhouse of talent. She even featured in the Netflix project Kathal earlier this year, wherein she portrayed the role of a young police officer.



