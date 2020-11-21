EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan gives a sneak peek into her bag and it’s relatable to every lady

Sara Ali Khan, who enjoys a huge fanbase, takes us through what she carries in her bag. Check out the video.

The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Despite being few films old, the actress has managed to prove her worth and has become one of the most sought after actresses in B-Town. Besides her acting prowess, the Simmba star also enjoys a huge fanbase and her ardent fans are always curious to know about the actress’s daily life. From her workout regime to her diet, her fans are always on the lookout for the actress personal information.

To note, if there’s one thing that Sara’s fans are keen to know about her, that is what the diva carries in her bag. So during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sara revealed what she carries in her bag. And her answers are relatable to every girl.

The Kedarnath star revealed that she carries a chewing gum, in case she gets hungry and also has tiffin filled with almonds and walnuts if chewing gum doesn’t suffice her hunger. She also carries her earphones, her wallet, perfumes, extra earrings, lip balms, lenses, a notebook and an emergency dongal. Among all these things her favorite is a tide pen that can instantly remove any stain on a cloth.

When asked whose bag she would like to steal, the stunning actress said she would steal anybody's bag which is expensive, adding that she would steal the fancy and expensive bags of girls at the airport, while laughing off. On being asked her favourite vintage bag that is extremely close to her, Sara said she loves her mother’s bags.

On the work front, Sara has a lot on her plate. She will be seen in Coolie No. 1 with . The actress also has Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re in the pipeline.

