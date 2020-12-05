EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan reveals the PHOTO that Varun Dhawan asked her to take down from Instagram

Sara Ali Khan has collaborated with Varun Dhawan for the first time in Coolie No 1 and their sizzling equations have been grabbing a lot of attention.

Sara Ali Khan and have been the talk of the town these days, courtesy their upcoming movie Coolie No 1. The young actors have been collaborating for the first time in David Dhawan directorial which happens to be to the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release. To note, Coolie No 1 is set to release on Christmas on OTT platform and as of now, Sara and Varun have been busy promoting the movie. Amid this, the duo got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and gave a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry.

During this conversation, Varun and Sara were seen turning fashion critics for each other. While the Love Aaj Kal actress was all praises for Varun’s fashion sense, she revealed that there’s one pic of her which the Student of The Year actor didn’t like and even called her asking her to take it off social media. Wondering which picture of Sara was disapproved by Varun? Well, it was the pic wherein the Pataudi princess was dressed in a white t-shirt paired with denim shorts and was sporting a blue lipstick which posing by the beach side.

Meanwhile, Sara and Varun’s Coolie No 1 has been making the headlines ever since it was announced. After all, it has been the remake of a classic movie. And while the movie continues to face comparison with Govinda starrer, Varun and Sara are of the opinion that their movie is different. During the trailer launch, the duo stated, “It has no link with the older film. There will be more flavours in it. It is a re-adaptation. You will have to watch the film to know about it. It will be a complete fun film with high entertainment quotient.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

