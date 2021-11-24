EXCLUSIVE: Satyamev Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri says he once chased John Abraham's car in Mumbai

Ever since the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 has been released fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release. After the massive success of Satyameva Jayate, makers decided to come up with the sequel to this movie. Well, the anchor of the ship, director of Satyameva Jayate 2, Milap Zaveri interacted exclusively with Pinkvilla and opened his heart out about the movie and how he came up with the idea of the film and when was it that he decided that he wants to make a sequel to the film.

Revealing about when did he decide to make Satyameva Jayate 2, Milap Zaveri said, “15th August 2018 when Satyameva Jayate 1 was released, that evening itself after visiting Gaiety Galaxy we went to John’s office and by then we knew that the film has opened huge and the masses have loved the film and the first thing that I looked up at John and said was that ‘we have to do a part 2’. He said ‘yes Milap we have to do part 2’. So it was the day Satyameva Jayate was released, we decided that we have to do Satyameva Jayate 2.”

Narrating an interesting story of how it all began, Milap Zaveri said, “I was passing by Bandra and I crossed John’s office. The gate opened and I saw John coming out in his sports car with his wife and he zoomed. At that time I was so low on self-esteem. I just wanted him to see me and recognize me. I wanted him to acknowledge me, so I chased his car from Pali hill to Carter road. I drove at a speed of 120km/hr. There was a speed breaker where John had to slow down his car and that is when I caught up with him. When I caught up with him I just casually caught his eye, he saw me and rolled his window down and introduced me to his wife. That day I went home and felt I am worth something coz he recognized me.”

It was just after this incident that Milap Zaveri came up with the idea of Satyameva Jayate and approached John Abraham to play the main lead. Well, the rest is history.

