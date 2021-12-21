EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor reveals being under pressure to choose Jersey after blockbuster Kabir Singh

We are just a few days away from the release of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey. Ever since the trailer of the film was released fans have been going gaga over it. They cannot wait to watch the film. But after watching the trailer, there also has been certain section of people who feel that his role in this film somewhere looks similar to that of Kabir Singh. Chatting with Pinkvilla exclusively, Shahid opened up about what he feels about this comparison and why did he choose to be a part of Jersey.

Talking about the kind of pressure he had, to choose a film after delivering a blockbuster like Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor said, “It's always a difficult decision for what you going to take up next. As you do more and more work that decision becomes difficult because in the beginning there is a lot of excitement about working and doing a lot of things. But as time goes by, you want to dedicate your energy to something that you are very passionate about. So whether you are coming from a successful film or a film that was not that successful you want to give your time to something that is worth it, where you can enrich yourself and try and do something new. But yes there was the pressure of making a decision after something as successful as Kabir Singh.”

Shahid further added, “The one thing I knew was that I don’t want to do the same thing again, I was very clear about that. Everybody seemed to think that I should do something similar and I think Arjun is as diametrically opposite to Kabir as two characters can be. I think there is some internal angst to Arjun that some people feel is similar to Kabir but you know people say a lot when a promo comes through. So people need to see the film and once they see it, it will be clear. However, Jersey was a subject that hit home for me when I saw it. Obviously its original was performed by Nani and when I saw the film I was emotionally moved. I kept crying after I saw the film and it took me some time and crying in a very happy way and it was a very beautiful emotion. I wasn’t sad, I was overwhelmed, very inspired and a little bit in awe of the character, the story and the way the director told the film. So it just stayed with me. It took a few months to take that decision. Even though I was listening to a lot of other stuff but nothing made me feel the way I felt about this subject. So I felt that if it's something that is staying with me for such a long period of time that means there is something very pure, beautiful and good about it. Therefore I took the decision to do it.”

The plot of the Shahid Kapoor starrer movie revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to reinvent his cricketing career in his late 30s. Despite everyone being sceptical about his ability, he single-handedly leads his team towards victory.

