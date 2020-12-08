EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor to shoot for his digital debut series before Karan Johar's Yoddha; read details

While the plan was to finish Shashank Khaitan's actioner before moving on to Raj and DK's thriller series, the dates have been switched.

's date diary seems completely choc-a-bloc at this point. The actor has been in talks for several big extravaganzas and has been signed on for as many as four projects already. He has Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha under 's banner, a film with Guneet Monga that happens to be the remake of Soorarai Pottru and a film on the life of Farukh Bullsara.

Apart from these, he has been signed on by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for a big web series that they have conceptualised. Pinkvilla was the first to break the news of that development. While the previous plan was to complete Yoddha first right after Jersey is wrapped up, Shahid's dates have been swapped now.

A source tells us, "Shahid has decided to first shoot for the Amazon Prime series that will also be his big debut on the digital platform. The series, an action thriller, is based in Mumbai and Delhi and will go on floors in the first week of January 2021. The show will be shot extensively in the two cities because it requires the beach as a prime location and will require four months of filming to be complete. Shahid will wrap up the Raj and DK show by April and only after that, he will jump onto the action drama being put together by Shashank."

As of now, Shahid is busy preparing for Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey which happens to be the remake of Telugu sports drama. The movie will feature Shahid essaying the role of a cricketer and will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

