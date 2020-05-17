EXCLUSIVE: Shashi Ranjan on COVID 19 insurance policy: What if a member gets the virus on his way to the sets

Bollywood Producer Shashi Ranjan enquires about coverage in the COVID-19 Insurance policy for production houses in case of any team member contracting the virus on his way to the sets.

In a recent Facebook Live discussion, Bollywood producer Shashi Ranjan along with many renowned names from the industry raised questions on whether there will be an insurance policy made for the production houses to help them get past this economic crisis and cover their losses incurred during the COVID-19 outbreak. Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic took India into its clutches, the country has been under lockdown with all the production houses putting their shutters down.

Many films have been pushed back until further notice and some are taking to OTT platforms releasing with almost negligible promotions. Madhu Bhojwani, Bimal Parekh, Sunil Khetarpal, and others in the panel discussed the shortcomings faced by the production houses during the COVID-19 breakout. The biggest question is not only how about when the production houses can begin functioning like before but it's about whether they will be covered and to what extent if a situation like this persists in the future and ends up infection a member of the team.

Acclaimed producer and director Shashi Ranjan raised a point during the discussion and said what if the production house takes all the necessary measures, maintains sanitisation, practises cleanliness, takes care of the members and ensures their safety from his end and yet the actor or anybody in the team contracts the virus on their way to the sets. "If I take the insurance and I'm taking good care on the sets, maintaining sanitisation and cleanliness, checking on the staff but what if a member of the team gets the virus on his way to the sets. Am I responsible for it because he's working for me?" Shashi Ranjan says.

He added that people will claim from the insurance companies as they're suffering loses but how much of it is going to be justified and considered is needed to be answered. Nobody has ever seen a situation like Coronavirus ever before and hence, they don't have an answer yet. Whether it's the insurance companies abroad or in India, they are also suffering setbacks due to the virus.

Naik Naik and Company in association with Pinkvilla are conducting Live sessions on Facebook- “Post COVID 19- The Rise of a New Dawn”. The three day initiative (15-17 May) aims to bring together celebrities and influencers from across the Media and Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on how to plan the future post COVID 19.

