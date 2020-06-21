  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals how his father encouraged him when he faced rejections before Gully Boy

Siddhant Chaturvedi remembers how his father had been a constant support to him during his struggling days. The actor also reveals how the latter encouraged him and called him a star.
Siddhant Chaturvedi made his debut in Bollywood with Gully Boy and won millions of hearts by portraying MC Sher’s character. And needless to say, people loved MC Sher as much as they loved Murad (Ranveer Singh) in the movie directed by Zoya Akhtar. Moreover, it proved to be Siddhant’s breakthrough role in the film industry and he now has some interesting projects coming up. Today, on the occasion of Father’s Day, the actor talks about his dad’s importance in his life.

Siddhant recalls the days when he still had a long way to make it big in Bollywood. The actor says, “So before Gully Boy, when I’d go for auditions and would face rejection and be let down, my father used to say, you’re already a star, the world just doesn’t know it yet. And that would lift up my spirits.” For the unversed, Siddhant got his initial break in 2017 with the web series titled Inside Edge.

On the professional front, after his stint in Gully Boy, Siddhant is all set to feature in a movie co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The untitled movie will be helmed by Shakun Batra who is accredited with directing Kapoor & Sons earlier. Apart from this, the actor has also been roped in for Bunty Aur Babli 2 which is a sequel of the 2005 movie of the same name starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The sequel also features Saif Ali Khan and has been produced by Aditya Chopra.

