EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood on reuniting with Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj: We are comfortable as actors

The Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manushi Chhillar led Samrat Prithviraj releases in theatres on the 3rd of June, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is based on Prithviraj Raso, a poem penned by Chand Bardai, a court poet of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the 12th century. The historical epic fronted by Akshay Kumar locks horns with a Pan-India Telugu film Major starring Adivi Vesh and Saiee Manjrekar and a Pan-India Tamil film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faaasil.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, actor Sonu Sood, who plays the role of a court poet of Samrat Prithviraj in the movie, talked about his experience of working with Akshay Kumar. On being asked about his reunion with Akshay and how it was like collaborating with him in a historical movie, he said, “You know, we have done Singh is Kinng which was a huge hit, and then Entertainment, and there is a certain chemistry that I share with him”.

He continued saying, “You know, this comfort level we have as actors, as individuals. In Samrat Prithviraj also, Samrat Prithviraj and Chand Bardai were best of friends. They grew up together and they had a strong bonding together. So somewhere, it was easy for us to create because we know each other for many years and especially when you are doing a historical film, many things are easy because you live in that era, the costumes, and the language”. He concluded that Dr. Saab Chandraprakash Dwivedi made life easier on sets because he had a very clear vision that helped execute the plans with perfection.

Sonu Sood, in the interview, even touched upon the way his approach has changed while selecting scripts post the pandemic.

The whole video can be watched here:

The actor-philanthropist was last seen in a Telugu movie titled Acharya with Megastar Chiranjeevi. His next release after Samrat Prithviraj is an action drama titled Fateh, directed by Abhinandan Gupta, which will see a late 2022 release.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood on if he'll return to Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise & Akshay Kumar's Singh Is Kinng 2