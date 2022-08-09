EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood reveals why he chose to start podcast journey with Commander Karan Saxena’s story & more

Sonu Sood is one of the finest actors we have in our Bollywood industry. The actor has created a niche for himself in the industry and has easily managed to pave the way into the hearts of his fans. Well, the actor is all set to venture into a new world of podcasts. Yes! You heard that right. Spotify India had recently announced its new original audio series Commander Karan Saxena which will be based on author Amit Khan’s series ‘Hamladar Commander Saxena’ and it will be voiced by Sonu himself. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Happy New Year actor opened up about his podcast journey and why he chose this story.

When asked what got him to step into the podcast world? Sonu Sood replied, “I did movies in all the languages from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and now this is happening. So this was one space which was unexplored, it was something new and I think for an actor it is very very important to try and do something that you haven’t done so far. So when you are creating your word with your voice and you entertain people so it's quite new for me also and I am sure people are going to love it.”

Talking about how challenging podcasting is going to be for him, Sonu Sood quipped, “In our childhood, we used to listen to audio cassettes and we used to enjoy that. We used to read novels and books so that was a different world where we used to read and imagine. And today when you don’t read those books but hear them, you create a world of your own. You close your eyes and listen. So yes it is challenging because you have to be bang on and your voice has to make sure that people listen to you and they are very convinced that ya this is the world that is real and this is how it is. It is something phenomenal.”

Sonu Sood also explained why he chose Commander Karan Saxena’s story for his podcast debut. He said, “Commander Karan Saxena is everything. Jo humlog bachpan se films me ek hero ko dekhna chahte hai to waisahi hona chahiye podcast ki duniya me bhi. Commander karan Saxena aayega to bewander zaroor aayega.”

The episodes of Commander Karan Saxena will be available starting August 15 on Spotify India.

