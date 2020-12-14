EXCLUSIVE: Sridevi, Amitabh Bachchan's UNSEEN 90s photo while practising for a New York show is unmissable

Pinkvilla exclusively got its hands on a photo of Sridevi from her hey days in which she can be seen rehearsing for a live show with Amitabh Bachchan.

The Hindi film industry witnessed a great deal of loss in 2020 as great actors and personalities such as , Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Saroj Khan among others left us. In the last few years, there have been quite such events that have left the Indian film industry and millions of fans in shock. One such incident was the first female superstar 's demise in 2018. The veteran actress' untimely demise in Dubai left millions of her fans in a deep state of shock. And even though it has been two years since her demise, Sridevi's loyal fans and fan clubs keep her legacy alive on social media.

Pinkvilla exclusively got its hands on a photo of Sridevi from her hey days. In the picture, Sridevi can be seen rehearsing for a live show with other background dancers. The picture dates back to the early 90s and Sridevi's co-star Amitabh Bachchan can also be seen in the photo. Both the actors can be seen facing each other, with Sridevi in action as her one hand is up in the air.

The late actress can be seen wearing a while salwar suit complete with dupatta, a white pair of heels and chunky earrings. While Sridevi definitely looks extremely stylish in the photo, Big B can be seen sporting a white T-shirt and a pair of denims with his hands on his waist.

The photo is from the Juma Juma show in New York and the actors performed at the Giants Stadium. Apart from Big B and Sridevi, Rajnikanth, AamirKhan and too were part of the troupe. Check out the photo below:

The late #Sridevi and actor #AmitabhBachchan busy in rehearsals for the #JumaJuma show in New York. The live show was performed at the Giants Stadium. #Rajnikanth, #AamirKhan & #SalmanKhan too were part of the troupe. pic.twitter.com/Hh2aZQhrmy — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 14, 2020

