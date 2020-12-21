EXCLUSIVE STILL: Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan recreate magic in Coolie No 1 new song Mirchi Lagi Toh

In an exclusive still from the song Mirchi Lagi Toh, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan can be stylishly posing for the camera. Take a look.

The makers of and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 are all set to release a new song titled Mirchi Lagi Today. Yesterday, they have dropped the teaser of song and now we have an exclusive still from the song featuring Sara and Varun. In the picture, Sara can be seen standing on the stairs of a train and leaning towards Varun. While both of them can be seen sweetly smiling while striking a pose for the camera.

Sara is donning a stylish light blue coloured saree while Varun can be seen donning a printed shirt paired with black pants. Mirchi Lagi Toh is the remix of the iconic chartbuster song Main Toh Raaste Se Ja Raha Tha starring Govinda and Karisma. The original version was composed by Anand Milind while it was crooned by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. In the latest version, Lilo George, and Dj Chetas have added new beats. Looking at the teaser, it seems it is going to be peppy track and will surely give you 90s’ vibe.

Take a look at the exclusive picture of Sara and Varun from Coolie No 1 new song Mirchi Lagi Toh here:

The film is directed by ace filmmaker David Dhawan and it is slated to release on an OTT platform on December 25, 2020. It is the official remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Earlier in an interview with an entertainment portal, talking about remaking Coolie No 1, David had said, "It's my film that I made 25 years ago and the thought of a re-make had never come. What happened is I had to do something with Varun, and that's how the idea came."

