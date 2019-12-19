EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall to recreate the popular song ‘Lamborghini’ for Jai Mummy Di

Starring Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall, Jai Mummy Di is slated to release on January 17, 2020. For the film, Sunny and Sonnalli will recreate the song ‘Lamborghini’.

The upcoming film, Jai Mummy Di has impressed the audience, and now, the makers are all set to recreate and bring a fresh version of the chartbuster ‘Lamborghini’ to the audience which will surely add a new dose of entertainment to the comedy flick which is already one of the most anticipated films. While the original track became an overnight hit, we are all excited to groove to the new version of Lamborghini from Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall starrer whose original tunes finds its roots in a folk song and will hit the screens with an entirely fresh set of lyrics.

The all-new version of the song will be composed by the hit duo Meet Bros and will be sung by Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill. The new lyrics will be rendered by Kumaar, directed by Arvindr Khaira and the number will be choreographed by Sahaj Singh, Shreoshi Kumar. The film, ‘Jai Mummy Di’ is being produced under the banner of Luv films and directed by debutant director Navjot Gulati with a stellar cast of Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Poonam Dhillon, Supriya Pathak.

(Also Read: Jai Mummy Di: Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall REVEAL the trailer release date with a hilarious poster)

Ever since the trailer of the film has come out, the audience is grooving over to the funny-bone ticking comedy which has two mothers leading the ground for a love story that slowly breeds. The light-hearted family comedy will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children.

The recently released song from the film, ‘Mummy Nu Pasand’ has also created all the noise where immense appreciation is pouring in for the foot-tapping number. The song has already created a top space on the playlists of the audience. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film has been produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on January 17, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More