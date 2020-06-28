EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: Police to summon late actor's family again for statements

The police are leaving no stone unturned to investigate the cause of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. A source has informed Pinkvilla that his family could be summoned yet again.

It has been two weeks since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor died by suicide on June 14 in his flat. The police have been investigating the reason behind his decision to end his life. Over the course of two weeks, it has been reported that statements by 27 people have been recorded. This includes Sushant's father KK Singh, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and more recently, casting director Shanoo Sharma. Pinkvilla has now learned that the police will summon Sushant's family yet again.

A source revealed that the family, including his sister who resides in Mumbai, will be summoned by the Bandra police. "Second round of statement will be recorded by the police," a source has revealed. Although it isn't clear on the possible questions that could be asked during the second interrogation, the grapevine suggests that Sushant Singh Rajput's financial deals, which includes Sushant Singh Rajput companies which see Rhea and her brother as directors in the company, could be asked about.

Last night, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe revealed the recent updates with regard to the case. "In Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people. We have received the detailed post-mortem report which was conducted by a team of 5 doctors. The actors' cause of death has been clearly stated by the doctors as asphyxia due to hanging. The rest of the samples collected have been sent for an analysis. We have requested the forensic team to conduct the analysis on a priority basis," he said in the video shared.

"The police is probing every angle in the case. If something comes forward, the police will definitely inform the media and public. There are many theories being floated on social media about this case, but be assured that the Mumbai Police is handling this sensitive case in the most professional manner," he added.

