EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to do a film with Aanand L Rai; filmmaker shattered at his demise

While it's being speculated that Sushant Singh Rajput didn't have any movies in hand, the reality is quite different. His slate was almost locked till next year-end, with four films he had agreed to do.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left the entire country mourning and sent shockwaves within the industry. It has also sparked a huge conversation about mental health awareness, something that is usually brushed under the carpet in our society at large. Many reports have been speculating about how Sushant Singh Rajput gave up on life, because of the pressure of sustaining his career. Many have even gone on to share how he was thrown out of films.

But the reality seems to be very different. At least, our sources feel the same. A source from the industry, who was in talks with Sushant for a project, shares on condition of anonymity, "Sushant had enough work to keep him busy till next year-end. He had signed two films and was in advanced talks for another three projects. People who are claiming he was out of work is completely wrong."

Now, I'm told that the actor was also in talks for a big film. "Sushant was discussing a project with Aanand L Rai under his banner. The Ranjhanaa director loved Sushant's work in all his films and they had been wanting to collaborate for sometime. When Aanand came across a script which perfectly suited Sushant, he had met him and narrated it to him. The actor loved the idea and had even verbally agreed to do it." The actor-filmmaker duo were planning to take it further once the lockdown was over, but now with his sudden death, Aanand is completely distraught.

Post Sushant's death, there have been several stories and confirmations about the films he was supposed to start. There are two projects with Anand Gandhi and a romantic drama with Rumi Jaffrey that he had signed and was ready to roll in May until Coronavirus played spoilsport. Apart from that, he was also in talks for Bhaichung Bhutia's biopic and now, also one with Aanand L Rai. So clearly, Sushant had enough on his platter.

