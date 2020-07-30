EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer alleges Mumbai Police is 'protecting' Rhea Chakraborty

Pinkvilla got in touch with the Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh to understand Rhea Chakraborty's SC petition which seeks transfer of case to Mumbai.

With late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case getting new twists and turns every passing day, new details have been emerging by the hour. On Thursday, the late actor's family filed a caveat before the Supreme Court, seeking to be heard in connection with actress Rhea Chakraborty’s petition in the apex court, pleading for the transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. The case is currently being probed by the Mumbai and Bihar Police. Pinkvilla got in touch with the Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh to understand Rhea's SC petition.

For the unversed, Rhea herself had asked authorities to undertake CBI probe almost a month after her boyfriend's tragic demise. When told that Rhea had initially asked for a CBI enquiry but now suddenly wants the case to be transferred to Mumbai police, lawyer Vikas Singh replied saying, "Look at the contradiction. It clearly indicates that the police are protecting her."

Commenting on Mumbai Police's probe of professional rivalry, Singh said, "They (Mumbai Police) were completely wrong about the professional rivalry angle. He was doing well and was a very successful actor. So, I don't that could be the reason.''

When quizzed further about Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande sharing details and recording her statement with Bihar Police, Singh refused to comment. He said, "I really don't want to talk about it ."

On Instagram, Rhea had written, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step."

