EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's former cook says actor grew weak after Europe trip; Shares shocking deets
With the probe over Sushant Singh Rajput's death deepens, several shocking details about his recent years surface. While Bihar Police has been questioning numerous people associated with Sushant after his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, claims about his mental health and more are making the headlines. Now, Sushant's former cook, who worked with the actor until he was fired in September 2019 by Rhea, spoke about the actor and addressed the recent rumours about his old house being haunted, his mental health condition and more.
Ashok Kumar Khasu still doesn't know the reason behind his dismissal. However, he did try to get in touch with Sushant in an attempt to understand the decision behind his firing. "When I asked the house manager Samuel Miranda if Sir had told him to throw me out, he said it was Rhea who had asked him to tell me that I was not needed and have also heard there was a plan to replace the other staff members who were hired by sir but two of them stuck till the end," Ashok said.
Although his employment ended, Ashok said he remained in touch with a few old staff members who still worked for Sushant. "They told me that Sir had become weak after he returned from Europe," he said. The staff member added that Rhea moved in with Sushant in March 2019 after he moved out of his Little Heights residence in Bandra at the end of 2018. Addressing claims about the house being haunted, Ashok said, "We cannot really say anything as there is no evidence about it so it could be or could not be but there is nothing there to prove if there was bhoot in the house.''
Speaking about Rhea's family, the cook said her family did not stay at the Mont Blac home but "they definitely would stay with Sushant at his Pawana house.'' Having worked with Sushant for four years, Ashok says he doesn't buy the theories that Sushant was depressed. "I worked with him for four years and my sir was healthy and fit. If people are saying that he was depressed so there has to be a reason for it kisi ne torture kiya hoga unko koi kaaran hoga woh pata karna chahiye," he said.
The cook also said that he learned no one except Sushant's friend Sidharth Pithani and Rhea were allowed to give Sushant medication. "The other staff members like Keshav and Neeraj have told me that they were not allowed to give medicine so it would be Rhea or Siddharth Pithani. It is puzzling to my mind that how my sir who was fine when I left in September suddenly became ill and went into depression.''
Recalling an incident from November 2019, Ashok said that he and Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh tried meeting Sushant but they were informed that Sushant can't meet them for he was busy in a meeting. "Last March Sushant's sister Priyanka and his brother-in-law stayed with him. But in November 2019, when I and his sister went to meet sir and his sister messaged him that they were waiting below the building and wanted to him, she got a message from sir's phone that he was busy in a meeting and could not meet him," Ashok claimed.
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
He definitely had depression and was suffering. A lovely and talented guy but was suffering. Pls dont pretend u didnt see it in his interviews. Now everyone pretending like he was their favourite
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Rhea leaves Sushant on 8th June and same night Disha commits suicide. Was Sushant going to help Disha financially which Rhea did not want him to as she wanted all the money for herself??. They had a major showdown and she left for her home and then threatened Disha. Her hopes of financial support by Sushant dashed, Disha took the drastic step . Pv pls post.
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
The cook is just upset he got fired during the LOCK DOWN by Rhea. But....my goodness!!!....SSR was a grown ADULT MALE allowing these parasites to run-a-muck through his life...
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
It seems He was given drugs during that trip, blackmail must have started after that.
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
What is the difference Parben Babi went to US and was depressed and Sushant went to Europe and came depressed???? Bhat gang
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
its bhatt and her psychiatrist boyfriend bhatt involved who r hell bent in proving that sushant was mad
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
I keep wondering how he was among all these group of people, and why? Why do you need so many people, one can clearly see al vultures surrounding him for his money, how he did not see that..what was his family doing? If my brother did not respond, the first thing i will do is to fly and barged in his house. Or if they are not allowing then get a police warrant.. I mean what a shame..
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
has anyone suspected Munchausen by proxy. i am starting to wonder about Rhea.many of the symptoms are there..the caretaker, the poor me etc
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
Absolutely possible, its really sad that this man had no family with him, he was surrounded by all vultures, who were eyeing his money, if you notice all look uneducated people, who can not even talk properly. one can clearly see they did not match his intelligence so only there for money, how he did not realize that...its really tragic.. SSr and his family look like educated people, so how he was surrounded by these leaches its beyond me.. One can clearly see this Reha, Siddarth P are the culprits how they are not arrested yet.. such a failure of system.. Shame on Mumbai Police..
Anonymous 1 hour ago
I came to the conclusion that I am going to switch the tv off and wont read the papers about sushant case. I became so obsessed in the case that even last night I dreamt about dating new guy and guess who that guy is Kk Manan. Kk Manan is a man I saw one of the debates talking about sushant and he is lawyer:-)) I think I need to focus on my kids and studies. I hope sushant gets justice
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Lets be honest. Sushant has to take 99% of the blame. He was not a kid. He surrounded himself vultures who are with him purely for fame and fortune. He rolled the red carpet for them. They were eating his food, living in his house and travelling across the globe with his money. Sushant made that choice and he paid high price. Good luck to his family.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
He can't be blamed if he was slowly being given drugs and then blackmailed.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Listen I love SSR but you gotta admit the man was a little strange letting a user like Rhea even get close