EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend questions disappearance of crores, diary fingerprints

Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend, Nilotpal Mrinal, who has political ties in Bihar, has been relentlessly voicing out his opinions to get the actor's death case a fair trial and justice. He has constantly questioning the probe by Mumbai Police and relaying his thoughts in various interviews. Today, Nilotpal Mrinal exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and again put forth a bevy of questions. From inconsistent probe details to missing of huge sums, Sushant's family friend spoke up on a variety of things.

As per recent reports, Sushant's diary had three missing pages which were seemingly torn. Questioning as to why was the diary not taken into cognisance before, Mrinal said, "There must be multiple fingerprints. If there are no fingerprints, then there is something fishy."

He added that the probe team must check these fingerprints. "Someone loves writing. The diary was a friend for him. A silent friend..where he used to write his emotions and everything. If someone has torn 3 pages, how many fingerprints were there on the diary? If there is no fingerprint and there are no pages then someone has worn gloves and tried to do it. I don't know why they are not checking the fingerprints on the diary. It's a mystery."

He further questioned the constant transactions from Sushant's bank account and asked if the actor was unwell for most of the time, who was actually using his money. "Rhea's annual income was 14 lakh rupees and the lawyer's charges are 10 lakh rupees per day. Where is she getting the money from?" Nilotpal Mrina said.

Nilotpal Mrinal also commented on Sushant's best friend Sandip Ssingh and Rhea's U-turn on the matter after she herself demanded for a CBI enquiry.

