EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Gupta opens up on the last text from the late actor

In an emotional chat, SSR's close buddy and brother Siddharth Gupta reveals what went through his mind when Sushant texted Kushal Zaveri about meeting them on June 9, five days before his demise. Watch the video right here

Siddharth Gupta and Sushant Singh Rajput were closest of buddies and in fact, shared the same apartment with him for years. Not many knew Sushant the way he did and a lot of people see an imprint of the late actor in him. He has maintained a dignified silence on the whole issue but now, we got him to celebrate the idea of Sushant, his memories. No controversies, nothing; just raising a toast to the spirit and legacy of SSR. From how he has been there for Sid during his lowest lows to what bothered him, he's revealed it all. He also gets emotional about the last text he and friend Kushal Zaveri received from Sushant, five days before his death.

SSR had told Kushal that he was working on himself spiritually and even asked him and Siddharth to come and meet him. He expressed how he missed their 'golden days' together as a Pro Team. Sushant mentioned Siddharth to Kushal and sent love for him. When asked about the same, Siddharth shares, "I feel gutted. It's a huge loss for every one of us. I always followed what he was doing but he had moved on in his life. He had a different set of people that he was staying with.

When this message came, I remember talking to Kushal; I told him that I felt there might be something off because this wasn't him entirely being so out there. Kushal had messaged him back saying let's catch up soon and do the things we were doing. My aim was to not intrude his space but I was expecting, because of that text, I am going to be able to meet him very soon and I will get to know what has happened. I sensed something. But obviously, I didn't have his number; Kushal recently got it. We didn't know where he was putting up at that time. Not in a million years, we could have thought of anything going wrong."

He further adds, "You can't change things bro. It's butterfly effect. You just feel that you could have changed few things which I definitely believe. He was the happiest with all of us so if we were there, things would have been different. I remember that when I had left Sushant's house, he had told me, 'we will meet at the top'.

This was very difficult to deal with for a few months but then, I read a lot of things in between and now, I'm out of it. Otherwise, you question everything."

For all this and more, watch the candid chat right here:

