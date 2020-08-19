EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer states Siddharth Pithani will be named as co conspirator in the FIR

The lawyer further states that Sushant's family is now suspecting a murder with Siddharth Pithani changing his stance. Vikas Singh has reiterated that the investigation into the actor's death case has to be transferred to CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh has now stated that the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani will be named as a co-conspirator in the FIR. The lawyer further states that Sushant's family is now suspecting a murder with Siddharth Pithani changing stance. Vikas Singh has reiterated that the investigation into the actor's death case has to be transferred to CBI. He further said, "we have presented our case and we are only waiting for the judgement of the SC but we will want it to be transferred to CBI.'' When asked about the family initially saying that the actor's death was allegedly a suicide and wanted an abetment charge against Rhea but now stated that is a murder. The lawyer states that it happened only after Siddharth Pithani changed his stance and so now they are suspecting it was a murder.'' When quizzed about Siddharth Pithani's name being added to the FIR as he is emerging as a co- conspirator. Vikas Singh said, "yes very soon."

Reacting to Rhea's clarification and refuting all charges, Singh said, "we are not interested in her self-certification and how can she give herself a certificate when ED is still investigating the case, but I am sure truth will prevail and CBI has begun its investigation up until now the Mumbai police was handling with kids gloves.'' Vikas Singh in an earlier interview had made a shocking revelation that Rhea Chakraborty would use the `molestation charge' against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka in her defence and that is what happened today with Rhea's lawyer mentioning it the statement that was issued to the media.

When asked about the late actor's father stating that Rhea has siphoned off Rs 15 crores. Vikas Singh clarified by saying, "we have said that heavy withdrawals have happened." Singh had earlier said that Priyanka and Sushant had patched up and Rhea never apologised to her about the allegation that she had levelled against the actor's sister. Vikas Singh was quizzed about Rhea being a nominee of Sushant Singh Rajput's insurance. The lawyer states, "she cannot be the beneficiary.'' But the actress in her plea to the Supreme Court has mentioned that she was in a live-in relationship with the actor. Singh again refuted and said, "Indian laws do not entitle such persons to be legal heirs without a will.''

