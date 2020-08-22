EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh’s lawyer on Sandeep Ssingh: Nobody in family knows him, saw opportunity & took charge

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer, Vikas Singh, questions Sandip Ssingh’s presence in the house on June 14, 2020. Read on!

After the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to investigate the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI team landed in Mumbai, and started the investigation. While yesterday, the CBI officials took late actor’s cook into custody, it is being said that CBI would recreate the crime scene at his house and create a dummy body of Sushant Singh Rajput’s height, and same body weight. Now yesterday, an eye witness named Surjeet Singh Rathore, who is a youth leader of the Karni Sena, and had accompanied Rhea Chakraborty to the Cooper Hospital mortuary said that Rhea said ‘Sorry babu’ soon after she saw Sushant’s dead body, and he also revealed that Sandip Ssingh was taking charge of the entire situation and directing everyone.

During an interview, Surjeet said that when the official paperwork was happening outside Sushant’s house, Sandip Ssingh and the cops present were discussing something about Dubai. Then, he says that Sandip Ssingh told the cops to remove Surjeet Singh Rathore from the place. And now, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, raised eyebrows on Sandip Ssingh and also said that he just saw an opportunity and took charge of the situation. Vikas Singh said, “Meetu was devastated after seeing Sushant’s dead body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him I guess it should have been Pithani who should have been there and not Sandip.”

Also, as per reports, the key maker who was called to break the lock of Sushant’s room revealed that he was told that if he hears any sound from inside, he should leave immediately.

