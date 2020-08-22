EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh’s lawyer on Sandeep Ssingh: Nobody in family knows him, saw opportunity & took charge
After the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to investigate the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI team landed in Mumbai, and started the investigation. While yesterday, the CBI officials took late actor’s cook into custody, it is being said that CBI would recreate the crime scene at his house and create a dummy body of Sushant Singh Rajput’s height, and same body weight. Now yesterday, an eye witness named Surjeet Singh Rathore, who is a youth leader of the Karni Sena, and had accompanied Rhea Chakraborty to the Cooper Hospital mortuary said that Rhea said ‘Sorry babu’ soon after she saw Sushant’s dead body, and he also revealed that Sandip Ssingh was taking charge of the entire situation and directing everyone.
During an interview, Surjeet said that when the official paperwork was happening outside Sushant’s house, Sandip Ssingh and the cops present were discussing something about Dubai. Then, he says that Sandip Ssingh told the cops to remove Surjeet Singh Rathore from the place. And now, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, raised eyebrows on Sandip Ssingh and also said that he just saw an opportunity and took charge of the situation. Vikas Singh said, “Meetu was devastated after seeing Sushant’s dead body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him I guess it should have been Pithani who should have been there and not Sandip.”
Also, as per reports, the key maker who was called to break the lock of Sushant’s room revealed that he was told that if he hears any sound from inside, he should leave immediately.
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput: Sandip Ssingh is the mastermind, was handling everything on June 14; Says eyewitness
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Ankita can clarify it because she has good friendship with Sandip as well as fatherly relation with sushanta s father.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
I also want to hear from ankita about Sandip. Sandip may have used ankita connection to re enter his life. Sandip may have also rubbed sushant’s breakup with ankita in Sushants face.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
I can see why the family may have made their accounts public. Probably shows that people care and have not forgotten about him , maybe a different way they can Feel connectEd to Sushant through people, and who knows someone may even shed light On his life or death or even have evidence? They lost Sushant. Their loss is profound compared to ours. We will move on after this. Their lives will never be the same. But by connecting to Sushant through the world it may ease their pain for a moment.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Does Ankita still feel same way about Sandip?
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande was invited by Sandip Ssingh to PM Narendra Modi Movie Premiere (watch on YouTube) and said that she hasn’t seen a more hardworking guy than Sandip in her life, he’s her inspiration, motivates her to work hard and he’s the reason she’s standing where she is, she believes in his talent and is proud of him, and that he’s like her family and they are each other’s biggest support in the industry. Ankita also says she’s very close to Sushant’s family calling his dad papa and sisters didi. It’d be nice if Ankita sheds some light about Sandip.
Anonymous 24 hours ago
I think it’s too late for CBI to take charge in this scenario. Kuch nahi milne walla. Game is Over.
Anonymous 1 day ago
what will CBI do? Do you know the whole room of Sushant death has bin changed also his bed. who changed. police?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Even she had been seeing crying.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Sandeep has been changing statements very often which indicates something is definitely wrong. He pushed Sushant's family aside and hurried with the paper work and funeral.. it looks suspicious, more like an act to eliminate the evidences soon.
Anonymous 2 days ago
There are lot of directions by many as to what CBI should do.
Anonymous 2 days ago
It is Arnab who has already found the guilty .CBI is now to endorse the Arnab s finding.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Honestly the family is equally using the opportunity to gain limelight ..if I lose a family member why would I make my accounts public ? There are many more ways to write obituaries, including making a common page ? Only people hungry for limelight would do that ?
Anonymous 2 days ago
It is so ridiculous that people are pointing fingers and blaming many without any solid proof, don't get me wrong I am sad that sushant is gone and I also want justice for him just like others, but you people need to realize that a person is innocent until proven guilty, stop this blame game and let the CBI do their job, we should stop making stupid theories because we don't know the truth, I mean just imagine the mental torture some innocent people are going through right now because of your accusations, this is so inhuman, stop it please
Anonymous 2 days ago
Wow ! Now pv is rhea 's PR.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Nobody knows sandip you say but in broad daylight he took charge, took him to hospital of his choice, signed papers etc...meanwhile the real sister who sushant was present and she allowed that to happen. Judge loya's sister singlehandedly brought the case of her brother's murder with no help and it is far more dangerous. 4 sisters 4 husbands some claim to be lawyers and police but did nothing for sushant.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Interrogate Rhea, Sandeep and Sidharth in different rooms at the same time and location and tell them the others have confessed then see what happens.
Anonymous 2 days ago
It's time to bring out Mahesh Shetty, he knows Sandeep too.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Mitu was on camera day Sushanth dies, she was not looking up at all, whole face covered in mask and hair, buried in phone, she was seen in leaked video, she looked like she strolling through a park. Looking down at brother body. No outcry of his injuries. Poor guys legs all broken. Even netizens were crying when they saw. Her eyes and Sandeeps eyes look same at that time. Like possessed.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Vikas singh should never have taken the case. Whole world knows Sandeep was taking orders from someone. The unknown witness rathore suddenly naming Sandeep as mastermind. Mentioning Dubai. Rubbish. The motive for this murder is money. Sandeep, doctors, police have been paid by someone who gains money if Sushanth dies. It is not Rhea. Someone wanted all of Sushanths assets. They didn't want Sushanth to get married and have their. That's why all his relationships broke.
Anonymous 2 days ago
okay
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sandeep Singh is a creature outside pandora box. CBI has to open it by this criminal sence controller.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Finally all the security agencies , police will not be able to come to conclusions. The Supreme Court will then hand-over this case to Republic TV channel's get detective to create more witnesses.