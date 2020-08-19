EXCLUSIVE: Swara Bhasker REACTS to CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, criticism against Mumbai Police

Swara Bhasker, while speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively, mentioned that she hopes that the CBI is allowed to conduct their investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in a fair and impartial manner.

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take forward the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Sushant's family filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty alleging abetment of suicide, which her lawyer vehemently denied. Sushant's fans and family are extremely elated with the order. In their appeal to SC, it was alleged that the Mumbai Police was not investigating the case properly and hence, they demanded a CBI inquiry in case of any foul play.

Swara Bhasker, while speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively, mentioned that she hopes that the CBI is allowed to conduct their investigation in a fair and impartial manner. She also stressed that suggesting that Mumbai Police was not doing their job professionally is not fair. When asked how does she say the case moving with CBI inquiry now ordered, Swara said, "There is nothing new to add, I have said this before that the courts, the judicial system must be allowed to do their job, the police should have been allowed to do their job."

She continued, "I don't think it is fair to suggest that the Mumbai Police was not doing a good job or was not being professional. I think that there is a problem right there that we did not trust the Mumbai Police, we should have. We have no reason to doubt their conduct. I hope the CBI will be now allowed to their job in a fair and impartial manner. "

Swara has a web show releasing on Eros Now Digital. The show titled Flesh is an empowering story of a police cop (played by Bhasker) and her effort to expose and save the girls who were trapped in the circuit of human trafficking.

