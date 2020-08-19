EXCLUSIVE: Swara Bhasker REACTS to CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, criticism against Mumbai Police
Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take forward the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Sushant's family filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty alleging abetment of suicide, which her lawyer vehemently denied. Sushant's fans and family are extremely elated with the order. In their appeal to SC, it was alleged that the Mumbai Police was not investigating the case properly and hence, they demanded a CBI inquiry in case of any foul play.
Swara Bhasker, while speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively, mentioned that she hopes that the CBI is allowed to conduct their investigation in a fair and impartial manner. She also stressed that suggesting that Mumbai Police was not doing their job professionally is not fair. When asked how does she say the case moving with CBI inquiry now ordered, Swara said, "There is nothing new to add, I have said this before that the courts, the judicial system must be allowed to do their job, the police should have been allowed to do their job."
ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker backs Naseeruddin Shah on Sushant Singh Rajput debate; Calls the conspiracy theories 'sickening'
She continued, "I don't think it is fair to suggest that the Mumbai Police was not doing a good job or was not being professional. I think that there is a problem right there that we did not trust the Mumbai Police, we should have. We have no reason to doubt their conduct. I hope the CBI will be now allowed to their job in a fair and impartial manner. "
Swara has a web show releasing on Eros Now Digital. The show titled Flesh is an empowering story of a police cop (played by Bhasker) and her effort to expose and save the girls who were trapped in the circuit of human trafficking.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Great the same SC denied approval in SRIDEVI MURDER case reasoning that SC cannot order CBI inquiry for it despite the strong reason of visible foul play in her death. SSR seems to be more a case of abatement to Suicide rather than plain murder but SRIDEVI was clearly a MURDER, no body of her stature ever can die by "DROWNING in a BATH TUB" and SC didn't see that? It is clear that the SSR death is now a political tool and Kangana is the new Mrs. Moti dethroning Mrs Irani, the agency will be used to kill two bird with one stone, the Uddhav Thackery Govt in Maharastra and the negative image they got in Bihar during Migrant immigration in pandemic which they fear will cost them loss of voters in upcoming BIHAR elections. So here goes "AAPDA" main "AVSAR". Kudos to bringing almost all institution to lowest level in this political slugfest.