EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia REVEALS how she adapted accent and physical strength for Babli Bouncer

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Babli Bouncer. The film revolves around a female ‘pehelwaan’, in a village full of male bodybuilder bouncers, who later becomes a bouncer herself. In the film, Tamannaah will be seen in a fun, feisty, and never-seen-before avatar of a female bouncer. Meanwhile, in a promotional interview with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked about how challenging it was for her to adopt the Haryanvi accent as she has worked in the South industry for the majority of her life.

Tamannaah replied saying, “It was as difficult for me to do Haryanvi as it was to do Tamil and Telugu because I am actually from Mumbai. For me, when I entered the southern film industry, I had to learn the languages because I intended on spending a lot of my life doing that. And I have very similar intentions with this because I feel like the moment you can connect the audiences with the authenticity of the language, you are likely to have a better reach into how they feel about the character. Because that’s the first kind of most obvious thing that goes out to them. So, I was very cognizant of the fact that the closer I am to the dialect and the authenticity of it, the clearer I am to get people to like Babli because the language of course is one aspect of it.”