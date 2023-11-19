EXCLUSIVE: Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi says Akshay Kumar is disciplined; Ajay Devgn is ‘calm and composed’

Emraan Hashmi recently shared screen time with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the action-thriller movie Tiger 3. The YRF Spy Universe movie is currently going strong at the box office. Pinkvilla invited Emraan and spoke with him over an exclusive interview. During the chat, the actor shared the qualities of his co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

Emraan Hashmi talks about his Selfiee co-star Akshay Kumar

In the tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi, who plays a negative character in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Tiger 3, spoke about Akshay Kumar. Sharing about the quality that he likes, Emraan said that he is very ‘disciplined’.

The Jannat actor added that Akshay gets up before him. “I wake up at shoot probably at around 6:30 am; he’s, I think, up at 4:35 am. He’s one of the few actors you can expect to be there at 7:00 in the morning. So, I like that. I generally like the 7 to 5 shift because you beat traffic, and when you’re working with Akshay, you know you can make it from a 7 and wrap up by 5.”

Both Emraan and Akshay have collaborated on the film Selfiee, released earlier this year.

Emraan Hashmi says Ajay Devgn knows filmmaking

Further on, in the same interview, when Emraan Hashmi was asked to share how he felt about his Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai co-star Ajay Devgn, he spoke highly of him.

Emraan said that Ajay is composed. He also revealed that the Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji actor wanted to be a filmmaker. “Ajay Devgn is very calm and composed. He really knows the skill set of filmmaking, not just acting, because he’s also stepped in. I believe also this is what he mentioned was he wanted to be a director first, so he knows exactly. He doesn’t see the frame or performance from the point of view of an actor; he sees it from behind the camera, as a director also.”

Emraan Hashmi’s work front

Emraan started the year with Selfiee and then worked in Tiger 3. He’s currently filming for his Telugu debut movie, OG, which is expected to be an action thriller helmed by Sujeeth. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in pivotal roles, among others, and is set to release next year.

