EXCLUSIVE: TIGER SHROFF parties with his Baaghi heroines DISHA PATANI and SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Tiger Shroff parties with Baaghi heroines Disha Patani and Shraddha at Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan's 22nd wedding anniversary party.

Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan and his wife Shaira Khan threw a party last Friday to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary with the entire cast and crew of the film. The exclusive do was attended by Tiger Shroff, , , Ayesha Shroff Riteish, and Genelia Deshmukh, producers Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala, Ankita Lokhande, and close friends of the couple. Interestingly, Tiger and Disha, who have been making the news for their alleged relationship, came and left in separate cars. Tiger left with his mother Ayesha Shroff followed by Disha in her car.

It was a happy occasion and a triple celebration – Shaira and Ahmed’s 22nd anniversary, Baaghi 3’s trailer’s great response and a housewarming for the Khans for their spacious weekend getaway in Royal Palms at Goregaon gifted to Shaira by Ahmed. While Tiger and Disha came separately, they hung out together at the party with Shraddha joining them occasionally. Shraddha Kapoor featured in Baaghi and now the actress will soon be seen in Baaghi 3. On the other hand, Disha played the female lead in Baaghi 2. Interestingly, Tiger let down his guard and was seen in lively conversations with the two actresses and the hostess. Though he and Disha appear to have broken up, they seem to get along well in real life. Disha and Tiger's mom Ayesha too chatted warmly with each other. Tiger normally doesn't attend night parties as he's a stickler for discipline, goes to bed early and is an early riser too but he seemed to be enjoying this one.

The menu was a mixed one, but no alcohol was served. Shaira had arranged for three kinds of cuisines and a seven-course meal for dinner – Italian, Chinese and Indian with live counters of soups, starters, pasta, pizzas, and desserts. There were lots of mocktails which included mojitos, blue lagoons, Pina Coladas, spicy guavas – all Non- alcoholic. The guests came laden with gifts for Ahmed and Shaira, including high-end exclusive designer bags, glares and perfumes from Tiger and his mother and Disha while Shraddha gifted them an expensive set of wine glasses.

Credits :Pinkvilla

