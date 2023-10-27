EXCLUSIVE: UT 69's Raj Kundra reacts to being called 'porn king' and 'Shilpa ka pati': 'Of course it hurts'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of porn.

Raj Kundra, whose 2021 arrest stirred up quite a storm, is now getting ready for the release of his film, UT 69. This biopic delves into his life, including the days he spent behind bars. In a one-on-one conversation with Pinkvilla, Kundra opens up about how he feels regarding labels like porn king and being primarily recognized as Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband. He shares his thoughts on whether these tags get under his skin and much more.

Raj Kundra discusses his approach to handling social media trolling

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra, who plays the lead role in the movie UT 69, talked about the social media trolling and tags such as porn king and Shilpa ka pati (Shilpa's husband) he's been associated with. He mentioned, "Of, course it hurts. You'd lie if you said it doesn't hurt but I think I watched one of your recent Pinkvilla interviews where Karan Johar was saying how he's handling trollers and I'm literally doing it the same way. I'm just so used to them now over the last two years same cheez (thing) on repeat. Every social media whenever my post with mask man goes out it's just cut paste copy the same thing."

Raj added, "You get used to it after a while. You realize that they know no better and this is their claim to fame." He shared that he tends to disregard individuals with just 10-20 followers, considering that social media trolling might be their means of finding some form of satisfaction or self-validation.

The businessman-turned-actor also shared the advice given by his wife, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, "Shilpa said, 'Don't complain, don't explain. Just go ahead. You know who you are and what you are. Forget these people."

"You have to be thick-skinned in this industry. You have to wear these sort of blinkers. I was wearing a mask so it didn't bother me, but you have to wear blinkers and just go ahead with everything", Raj Kundra humorously added.

Watch the full interview here:

About UT 69

UT 69 is a film that draws its inspiration from the real-life experiences of Raj Kundra during his time in Arthur Road Jail. Notably, Raj Kundra himself will be in the lead role in this movie. The release date for the film is set for November 3, 2023.

ALSO READ: UT 69 star Raj Kundra considered 'ending things inside' jail; reveals Shilpa Shetty suggested leaving India