EXCLUSIVE: Vanity van owner stressed due to lockdown; Says With no financial help it's difficult to feed staff

The lockdown in the country has been extended till May 3 in the view of the coronavirus outbreak. The cases in the country have increased to over 11,000 with over 300 deaths. Following this, the shooting of films along with other activities had to be brought to a standstill to avoid crowding and exposure to the virus. Apart from the film production suffering ghastly due to the lockdown, daily wage labourers who depend on per days for livelihood have been hit hard. But, not just them the vanity van owners to are facing a lot of difficulties with no operations.

One of the vanity van owners, Pandurang Patil, who has around 7 vans under him, said that he is finding it difficult to feed the staff due to no income. Plus, they haven't received any support from the association. Recounting the distress, Patil said, "I have around 7-8 vanity vans under me which I provide at rent for shoots. With the shoots now stalled, there is absolutely no source of income. I know as a society and economy, we are all collectively bearing losses. The drivers wanted to flee and leave the town given the circumstances but I have kept them. I am feeding them and have given them a place to reside for now. But I don't know for how long will I be able to manage it?"

He added, "The parking cost for the vanities has also been doubled. Earlier, when they were rented for shoots, we wouldn't have to worry so much about parking." When asked if he approached the association or they approached for any help, he shared, "No, the association has not got in touch. I am trying to make do and help staff as much as I can. I hope the situation gets better pretty soon."

