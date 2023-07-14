EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan reveals he faced 'constant war' in personal and work life to become 'successful actor'

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. The son of director David Dhawan lights up every room he steps in with his jolliness and humor. The actor made his acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's teen film Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Bawaal co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Taking some time out from his busy schedule, Varun sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, joined by Janhvi Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari. Along with many aspects, the actor opened up about he faced 'constant war' in his personal and professional life at the beginning of his career to become a successful actor.

Varun Dhawan faced 'constant war' in managing personal and work life

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan was asked what was his biggest war in life so far. Leaving a deep breath the actor gave a solid reply. He said, "I think becoming a successful actor, managing good relationships with my loved and dear ones and friends, that's a constant war for me you know between personal and professional.

He also added, "It's got very tough and I get very consumed with my work toh wo distinctions mere liye hamesha (these distinctions for me always) like I want to give my best year also but also want to get my best year and becoming what I am probably has been the biggest war for me."

Watch the full interview here:

Varun Dhawan also talked about different roles he played in films such as Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, October, etc. Explaining the challenging roles, the actor said, "Doing a challenging character is obviously a lot of fun because when you crack it but even having fun so I would say Bawaal is the perfect mix of Commerce and art for me because I've got to do both and Nitesh Sir loves his humor as he lets you play out. He (Nitesh Tiwari) gives a lot of freedom with that.

Revealing how his character in Bawaal is a bit challenging, Varun said, "In the second half of the film there's a good arc and we had to do it very smoothly."

Meanwhile, Bawaal marks the first collaboration between director Nitesh Tiwari and actors, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video India on July 21.

