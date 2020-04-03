Exclusive: Varun Sharma admits Baazigar inspired him to be an actor; says life came full circle with Dilwale

Varun Sharma who made a significant mark in Bollywood with his film titled Fukrey, reveals that films like Baazigar and Mughal-E-Azam inspired him to be an actor.

The actor Varun Sharma who made a significant mark in Bollywood with his film titled Fukrey, reveals during an Instagram live with Pinkvilla that films like Baazigar and Mughal-E-Azam inspired him to be an actor. The actor admits to watching Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's film a million times. Varun says further that he talks to his mother as to how her generation watched films when there were no multiplexes and big theatres. The Bollywood actor Varun Sharma who will be next seen in the film, Roohi Afzana starring Janhvi Kapoor and Judgementall Hai Kya actor Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Varun says that he loved Abbas Mustan's film Baazigar with and Kajol in the lead.

The Fukrey Returns actor reveals that life came full circle when he got an opportunity to star alongside the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge pair. Varun Sharma adds further that he will continue to do good work, and make sure he keeps his fans and film audiences entertained with his quirky roles. The actor played characters named Sexa in the film Chhichhore and Choocha in Fukrey.

These characters won the hearts of the audience members across the country who also applauded the actor on social media platforms. Varun goes on to say that he is hopeful about Fukrey 3 as all of his fans want to know what is happening with the film. The Dolly Ki Doli actor finally mentions that he will feature in some interesting projects that are coming up in the future.

