Exclusive: Varun Sharma OPENS UP about shooting with Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao for Roohi Afzana & Fukrey 3

The actor who essayed funky characters like Choocha and Sexa says that it was a fun experience while shooting for Roohi Afzana alongside Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao.

This film is Varun Sharma's second film along with Newton and Queen actor Rajkummar Rao and the first time when Sharma will act alongside Janhvi. Varun mentions when he met Janhvi it was very formal in the beginning.

But, later during the film's reading, the banter was very friendly. Varun Sharma goes on to add that the entire cast and crew of Roohi Afzana had a gala time. The actor further reveals that he is hopeful of Fukrey 3 coming up soon. The actor said as much as the fans are waiting to see him in the third part of Fukrey, he is also excited and looking forward to Fukrey 3. The first film in the Fukrey franchise had helped the actor scale great heights. The fans and film audience flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the film when it had released and tremendously appreciated the work done by Varun Sharma.

The fans and audience members are now eagerly waiting to see Varun on the silver screen with yet another interesting character. The actor also reveals that he was meant to shoot and also head to Thailand for his project. But, now all the work is come to a standstill and will be rescheduled.

