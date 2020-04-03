Exclusive: Varun Sharma reveals his opinion on nepotism, activities during quarantine and more

The Khandaani Shafakhana actor was quizzed about nepotism in the Hindi film industry and if he ever lost out on a good role due to it.

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma was live with Pinkvilla on Instagram. The Khandaani Shafakhana actor was quizzed about nepotism in the Hindi film industry and if he ever lost out on a good role due to nepotism. Varun says that he never lost out on a role due to nepotism where some other actor got shortlisted for the role. The actor further says that he was lucky to never miss out on a role due to nepotism. Varun Sharma also featured in films like Fukrey Returns and Arjun Patiala. The FryDay actor was also quizzed about his activities during the quarantine period.

The actor reveals that he is learning how to paint from his mother who is a professional artist. Varun was asked if he is trying his hand at cooking during this self-quarantine time. The Dilwale actor goes on to add that he is good at making instant noodles, chai, and parathas, but beyond this, he doesn't experiment with cooking. The actor also makes sure to point out that he is taking time out to indulge in other activities and is staying away from his cell phone. Varun reveals how he wakes up everyone morning and for an hour does not check his phone.

The Chhichhore actor says that he is spending a lot of time with his mother as earlier on there was barely any time due to shoots. Varun Sharma was also asked about who is his favourite from , Kriti Sanon and . The actor refuses to take a name and says that he enjoyed working alongside all the three actresses. Finally, the actor urges everyone to stay home and to stay safe.

(ALSO READ: Khandaani Shafakhana actor Varun Sharma opens up on his bond with Sonakshi Sinha & Kriti Sanon)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More