EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani wrap up Mr Lele with a hush hush party!

Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar finally wrapped up yesterday – with an intimate party for cast and crew held at one of Bandra’s seven-star hotels. The and Shashank Khaitan production, a comic thriller, had begun shooting during the pandemic, earlier this year. Pinkvilla had broken the story about how had been roped in for a day to match steps with Vicky and Kiara. While the working title is currently Mr Lele, it may be changed and is being kept under wraps for now.

Says a source, “Mr Lele wrapped on Monday, followed by a hush-hush wrap party at Taj Lands End, last night. Bhumi, who had a prior work commitment, and Karan, who is shooting for his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, could not attend. The intimate do was attended by Vicky, Kiara, Shashank and other members of the cast and crew. Even the paparazzi were not informed as the team wanted to celebrate in a quiet way, given the pandemic. It was just an informal do where Vicky and Kiara were seen letting down their hair and grooving to some popular Bollywood tracks. Vicky’s close friend returns from her Tiger 3 shoot tomorrow. Ranbir too, is currently in Jodhpur, bringing in his birthday with . He came on Saturday, performed a few steps for a peppy song track, and wrapped up on the same day. Apparently, he plays an actor whose steps are being choreographed by Vicky and Kiara in the film. Next week, in the first week of October, Shashank and a small crew leave for Pattaya to recce for Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film.”

The source informs that Mehboob Studio in Bandra, has been a hub for three biggies for the last couple of weeks. “Apart from Karan’s film and the Vicky-Kiara-Ranbir dance track, Luv Ranjan has also been shooting for his romcom with Ranbir and . Ranbir makes a brief appearance in the song to add star value and because he is a fantastic dancer. Karan and Shashank were keen to rope in Ranbir for the track. Ranbir is very close to Karan too.”

Shashank will get into the post-production of Mr Lele and then move on to his next directorial, starring Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. Vicky and Kiara shot the climax and a song from Mr Lele during the end of August on board RoRo to Alibaug. The production booked an entire RoRo car ferry (from the boarding point in Mazgaon, Mumbai to Mandwa, Alibaug) for two days for the shoot. Prior to the Mumbai schedule, Kiara and Vicky had flown down to Pondicherrry for a couple of days to shoot some romantic sequences on the beach. The rest of the movie has been entirely shot in Mumbai.

Within weeks of going on floors in April, the shoot had to be called off after Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar contracted Covid 19. The second lockdown imposed in Maharashtra only delayed matters further. Finally, Shashank and the cast and crew resumed a 10-day schedule at an Andheri bungalow with Vicky, Kiara and Bhumi. After they shot some indoor sequences, it was followed up by a 40-day schedule across various locations in Mumbai.