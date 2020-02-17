EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal dishes out details about what his ideal date night would be like; Find Out

Walking for Kunal Rawal at Lakme Fashion Week, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in an all-white outfit that featured multiple layers. Find out what more the actor had to say.

Vicky Kaushal is a busy man. If he is not shooting for his numerous lined up films, the talented actor is hosting, doing photoshoots or walking the runway. And we recently got a few minutes to catch up with the actor and made sure to ask him what his ideal date night would be like among other things. Walking for Kunal Rawal at Lakme Fashion Week, Vicky looked dapper in an all-white outfit that featured multiple layers. He sported a white knit tee over which he donned an embroidered waist-coat and paired it with crisp white formal pants. A cream coloured sherwani with golden brocade work on it that he wore as a jacket, completed Vicky's look.

When Pinkvilla quizzed the actor what his ideal date night outfit would be, Vicky revealed more than we expected. He said, "When it comes to date night, I prefer a very casual set up. Probably a long drive, good music...music that she prefers, get some food along, park your car by the road, open up your car and eat the packed food. That's my kind of date, where it is just you, her and nature. Yeah that's what I prefer. But when it comes to fashion..It's just going to be casual I feel."

Well, we are not getting our hopes high but we totally love to be on this joyride. Do you think Vicky Kaushal is currently dating anyone? Let us know in the comments below. Click here to check out Vicky Kaushal talking about his ideal date night.

