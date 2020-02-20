EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal visits Hyderabad for the promotions of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal heads to Hyderabad for the promotions of his upcoming horror thriller Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is inching close to its release and the actor has gone on a promotional spree in order to skyrocket the buzz around his film. The trailer of the horror thriller is already giving us sleepless nights and the film is to hit the screens on February 21, 2020. From getting over his fear of water to shooting for horror scenes in the dark, Vicky Kaushal has been fighting tooth and nail for his film.

Just a while ago, Vicky Kaushal was found promoting his film in Hyderabad city. The actor opted for a cool and dapper look for his promotional outing. He wore a stylish abstract print jacket over a white tee, pairing it up with a pair of blue jeans. He also sported black shoes and two-toned sunnies as he got papped engaging with the crowd in Hyderabad.

