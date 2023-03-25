EXCLUSIVE Video: Shweta Tripathi Sharma on Mirzapur 3: It will be the biggest BHAUKAAL...

Shweta Tripathi Sharma is quite a popular name in the showbiz world owing to her good looks and acting skills. The actress rose to fame after her stint in the popular series Mirzapur. She has also starred in Masaan, Haraamkhor and many others. Recently, she was seen in Kanjoos Makhichoos, which also stars Piyush Mishra, Kunal Kemmu, and others. Besides this, Shweta is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about the third season of Mirzapur and also talked about her bond with her co-actors.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma opens up about Mirzapur 3

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shweta said that her day is incomplete without Mirzapur. Talking about the bond with her co-actors, the actress said, “The people including the cast and crew, they are all such lovely humans creatively as well as gems in real life. We all have become a family. And I think we need to meet every once in two weeks because now that has become our reality.” When asked about Mirzapur 3, Shweta was quoted saying, “It will be the biggest BHAUKAAL that you will ever see. It was so much fun shooting for it like mazaa aagya.”

Shweta Tripathi Sharma on facing discrimination on set

When asked about facing discrimination, Shweta said, “Professionally sometimes it does make a difference where you see that just because of gender, your co-actors being treated differently. And by differently, obviously in a better way.” However, she added that because of the kind of projects she has done, it is at a very small percentage. She said that she is aware that gender discrimination is a real issue, and not just in the film industry.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tripathi Sharma opens up on facing discrimination on a set: ‘I will put my foot down…’