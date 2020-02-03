EXCLUSIVE: Virat Kohli to NOT shoot with Bear Grylls for 'Man vs Wild' episode; Read deets

Virat Kohli's management agency has denied news of the ace cricketer being part of Bear Grylls wildlife show 'Man vs Wild' episode. Read details inside.

Since quite a few days, news of and Virat Kohli being a part of Bear Grylls’ popular wildlife show 'Man vs Wild' have been doing the rounds. Many media reports stated that British wildlife adventurer is all set to shoot with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and cricketer Virat Kohli for his 14-part series. However, now there has been a clarification from Virat Kholi's side. The ace cricketer's management agency has squashed the news and called it a rumour.

The agency made it crystal clear that Virat is not doing any such episode for the show. On touching base with his management agency Cornerstone they stated, "Virat Kohli is not going to be on the show Bear Grylls Man vs Wild as per media reports that allegedly state that he would be shooting for the same". Virat is currently captaining the Indian side for the New Zealand tour. Well, while Virat's stance has been clear, there has been no statement from Deepika regarding the same.

On a similar note, after the success of 'Man vs Wild' episode featuring PM Modi, the channel decided to rope in noted Indian personalities for a series. Bear Grylls is currently in India and has already shot some episodes with South film industry megastar Rajnikanth and Bollywood superstar . Akshay and Grylls shot their episode in the Rampur Elephant Camp in Mullehole forest range and the shooting went on for more than three hours.

Talking about Virat Kholi, the cricketer is gearing up to captaining his side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. He is currently in New Zealand, where the Indian cricket team is playing a 5-match T20I series, 3-ODI series and two Test matches. Later, in March, Virat will be captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2020.

