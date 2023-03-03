EXCLUSIVE: What was Renuka Shahane’s first impression of Circus co-star Shah Rukh Khan?

Renuka Shahane, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1989 TV show Circus, has opened up about her first impression of SRK. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Shekharan Rai in the popular show, while Renuka Shahane played Maria. The show also starred Makarand Deshpande, Ashutosh Gowariker, Pavan Malhotra, Neeraj Vora and others. Now, during the first episode of Pinkvilla’s Woman Up season 4, Renuka Shahane recalled her first impression of Shah Rukh, and how she initially thought he was a ‘brash Delhi boy’.

Renuka Shahane on her first impression of Shah Rukh Khan

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Renuka Shahane said that Shah Rukh was a ‘Delhi boy, very bash.’ She said that she was new at the time, during Circus, and that she was ‘taken aback’ by his confidence. She said that he is very witty, intelligent and is a great co-actor. “Because he comes from theatre, he improvises the scenes, and gets the tone right, that was always a part of how he worked,” she said. Renuka Shahane shared that Shah Rukh is extremely professional, and that if work demanded it, he would shoot for 36 hours at a stretch without complaining. Another thing that she noticed and appreciated about Shah Rukh was the fact that he has a great deal of respect for everyone on the set- right from the spot person to the producer.

Renuka Shahane says Shah Rukh looks at every person on set equally

“He has a very equal way of looking at people. He communicates with the person, their profession doesn’t count,” said Renuka Shahane. She further added that he is very warm in his interaction with people, and with women, he is extremely gracious. “But yeah, we began with Delhi Vs Bombay kind of a thing (laughs).”

Renuka Shahane on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan

She also revealed that she enjoyed watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The film also stars Renuka’s husband Ashutosh Rana. “I enjoyed it! Seeti maaro, popcorn khaao! (laughs) It was really lovely. I had already seen celebrations in theatres and felt this is the kind of cinema I have grown up seeing and being a part of! To see Shah Rukh after so long on screen after Zero was also good. Deepika, John, Dimple ji, Ashutosh Rana everyone was so good,” said Renuka.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Renuka Shahane reveals why MeToo was important: We’re told ‘mat bolo’ so often