EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH's Shivangi Joshi REACTS to Cannes Film Festival 2020 being postponed due to COVID 19 crisis

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi reacted on Cannes Film Festival 2020 being pushed due to Coronavirus outbreak. Here's what she said.

Shivangi Joshi is a renowned name in the Indian Television industry. She has won many hearts as Naira in Star Plus' popular drama Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan. After making heads turn on the small screen, the beautiful actress also ventured short films. Much to everyone's surprise, Shivangi's first short film was listed to feature at Cannes Film Festival. Yes, Shivangi was all set to debut at Cannes this year and was super excited about it. However, her dreams somewhat came shattering down as the Cannes Film Festival 2020 has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The big international event was scheduled for May 12 to 23 this year. However, the organizers have now pushed the dates further. Due to the health and development crisis, they have said that they cannot take the risk to hold the event on the planned dates. It may be shifted later, to June or July. However, other reports say that the event might be canceled completely and not take place at all. Today (March 2, 2020), we at Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with Shivangi via Instagram live to get insights about her quarantine period and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi says, "If each of us do our bit, we will contribute largely to the society"

When we asked Shivangi if she was disappointed to know that Cannes has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the young actress had a beautiful practical approach. Shivangi said, 'At this point, safety and security are of utmost importance. There is nothing beyond everyone's health. All I am wishing for the world to come out of this crisis and things to get back to normal. I'm waiting for everyone's life and daily routine to get back to normalcy. There's nothing that I can think beyond that now. When Cannes will happen, we will talk about it at length.'

Earlier, Shivangi had spilled some beans about her short film to Pinkvilla. She revealed, 'The title for the film is Our Own Sky. It is a unique love story. I am hoping people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed doing it.' About representing India at a global level, the diva had stated, 'I am super ecstatic about this. At Cannes, you also need to look good, so I’ll be beginning my preps for looks a month in advance. There is still time for it.'

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi opens up on Aadatein, coping up on dull days and YRKKH



To note, Shivangi's former co-star had created history in 2019 as she walked the red carpet and unveiled the first look of her film ‘Lines’ at the fest. Now, Shivangi will add this feather on her cap in the future.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More