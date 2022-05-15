EXCLUSIVE: Zayed Khan on his equation with cousin Fardeen Khan: I never looked at him as a competitor

Zayed Khan had a great start in Bollywood. His performance in Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen starrer Main Hoon Na was hailed by the audience and we all saw a lot of potential in him. Later, he went on to again impress the viewers with his performance in movies such as Dus and Anjaana Anjaani. While he was a part of many multi-starrers, his standalone films didn’t garner much success. Another rising actor during his time was Fardeen Khan who was Zayed’s cousin. In the latest episode of Retro Gupshup with Pinkvilla, Zayed opened up about his equation with Fardeen.

We asked him how his relationship with Fardeen was impacted as they were contemporaries. Zayed firmly said, “I never looked at Fardeen as a competitor.” He emphasised that he doesn’t even have that in his dictionary. He explained that even though at that point of time there was certain stuff that was going around - there were 30 movies being made and 15 actors to chase after them - he never looked at Fardeen as his competitor. He lovingly added that Fardeen was a bro and the two had extremely intellectual conversations with each other.

Check Zayed Khan's interview:

Zayed said that he’s been a good brother and the two never looked at each as competitors. “We should have seen professionalism and brotherhood differently and play the game like that but we didn’t,”Zayed concluded.

Meanwhile, Zayed also opened up about how he bagged a role in Main Hoon Naa. Zayed recalled his first meeting with Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The actor said, “I was wanting Farah to do a song for my film ‘Chura liya hai tumne’. I was reaching out to her for that and she didn't know me very well. I was always introducing myself as Mr Sanjay Khan’s son and then Fardeen’s brother because nobody knew me at that time. So, she said come over and I went to her office. She asked me what're you doing? I said I'm just doing a film right now, she's like we're considering you for Main Hoon Na’s role.”

