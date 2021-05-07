Experience the joy of BARE skin with Kao’s cutting-edge Bioré sunscreen for Indian women

Check out Bioré's sunscreen that is specially designed for Indian women.

Widely known for its cutting-edge innovation and excellent quality, Kao Corporation is recognized as one of the top ones among its hygiene, beauty and health categories. And to offer the best skincare to Indian women now, the Kao Corporation, in association with Nykaa, has recently launched Bioré in the pan-India market and is all set to meet the discerning demands of the consumers.

All set to spread its avant-garde horizon to the Indian Market, Bioré, through Nykaa, has launched two of its most-anticipated sunscreens in India. Along with that, a selective range of makeup removers, blackhead remover pore strips named “Pore pack” will also be launched.

Given the climatic conditions in India, it is really difficult to step out in the sun and not get burnt by the sun’s rays! Moreover, the UVA and UVB rays of the sun further damage the natural texture and complexion of your skin. Bioré aims to resolve all these problems through its UV protection formula present in its UV range products of sunscreens. Bare skin is in, thanks to Bioré!

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence and Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Gel – formula with high UVA and UVB protection, the Bioré sunscreens are developed to protect our skin against the sun.

Boasting a unique micro defense formula, Bioré uses a micro capsule including UV protection agents that guard your skin against the harmful UV rays of the sun. It offers even coverage to the skin and shields it even at the invisible micro level. This technology patented by Kao guarantees ultra-light texture even with the high UVA and UVB protection. The active Hyaluronic Acid and Royal Jelly Extract act as moisturizing ingredients. I

The non-sticky texture does not make it feel too greasy on the skin. Bioré gives a fresh texture to the skin despite SPF 50+.

The water-based sunscreens are ideal for Indian skin and easy to use on a daily basis.

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence| SPF 50+ PA++++(50 G/ Rs. 1270) - Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence sunscreen is developed with SPF 50+ and PA++++. This sunscreen leaves the skin feeling light even if it is applied repeatedly during the day and absorbs instantly without leaving a white cast. It has a smooth and fresh texture that feels light on the skin Also ideal to use as a make-up base for a perfectly smooth foundation finish.

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Gel | SPF 50+ PA++++ (90 ml / Rs. 1680) - Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Gel has a light watery gel form, it is easy to apply and evenly spreads smoothly over the whole body without leaving a white cast and also through the optical veil effect skin looks bright and beautiful while keeping it moisturized at the same time.

Why Biore?

According to a survey conducted by Karvy Insights, among 225 sunscreens users in Delhi & Mumbai, 96.4% claimed that they were satisfied with Biore, while 95.1% users claimed it to be their permanent choice for sun protection and 87.1% users believe that Bioré makes your everyday life happy!

About Bioré: Launched in Japan in 1980, Bioré is one of the leading brands in makeup removers and sunscreens in the country. Additionally, it is also one of the world’s leading representatives of face and body care in more than 60 countries. Inspired by the Greek idea “satisfied with life”, Bioré has become one of the most advanced products in dermatological science to make daily skincare easy and uncomplicated for its consumers.

Availability: https://www.nykaa.com/

Website: http://bioreskincare.in/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bioreindia/

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/Bior%C3%A9-India-103168751656404/

Contact (Customer Service) Bioré:

Phone: +91 22 2652 4853| email: supportMBXCC@mitsui.com

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×