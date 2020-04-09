Extraction producers are all praises for Randeep Hooda for his fantastic work in Chris Hemsworth starrer

Randeep Hooda will be making his Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction and will be seen doing a lot of action scenes in the movie.

Randeep Hooda is one of the actors in Bollywood who doesn’t need any introduction. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry with sheer hard work and dedication and is considered to be the epitome of excellence. And after winning hearts of millions of people in India, Randeep is all set to move to West and take over Hollywood. Yes! You read it right. The Highway actor is set to venture into Hollywood with Netflix’s upcoming action thriller Extraction starring Thor star Chris Hemsworth in the lead.

And while the makers have recently dropped the first official trailer of Extraction, it has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. Meanwhile, the producers are in awe of Randeep’s performance in the movie and sang praises for her on social media. Sharing a still of Randeep from the movie, the production house AGBO films wrote, “We’re excited for a lot of new audiences to be introduced to @randeephooda and his fantastic work in #Extraction!” Director Sam Hargrave also added, “Thanks for the shout-out @agbofilms and much love to @randeephooda Amazing Performance!!”

Meanwhile, Randeep is also excited about his Hollywood project and stated that he will be doing a lot of action in Extraction. “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave,” he was quoted saying.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the producers and Sam Hargrave saying, ‘Thank you for guiding me through this amazing experience @thesamhargrave and @agbofilms for the platform.’

To note, Extractions has been produced by Russo brothers, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and will be releasing on Netflix on April 24.

