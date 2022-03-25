Extremely happy for Sonam and Anand: Sanjay Kapoor expresses joy on actress’ pregnancy

Ever since Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy, they took the Internet by storm. They announced on Monday that they were expecting their first child and since then congratulatory wishes are pouring in. Even Sonam and Anand’s families are on cloud nine after hearing the news and have showered love on the couple on social media.

Recently, in an interview with ETime, Sonam’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor expressed his happiness. He said, “The news is great for everyone in our family. We are extremely happy for Sonam and Anand.”

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja had shared her excitement on social media. While sharing a close-up shot of Sonam Kapoor's baby bump, she wrote, “Super excited to be a dadi, soon. Cant wait. Love you my Bachaas. God bless."

While announcing her pregnancy, Sonam Kapoor shared photos with Anand on Instagram and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Vogue, Sonam had opened up on her pregnancy journey. She said, “If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own.” The Neerja actress further mentioned that her first trimester of pregnancy has not been easy. “It's been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is.”

